Update Weekly Technical Outlook on Stock Indices At risk of mean reversion rebound

Downside target/support reached on stock indices, at risk of mean reversion rebound.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2019 2:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

All the stock indices that we have covered have either reached their respective downside targets/supports or trading close to these supports at this juncture as per highlighted in our report published yesterday (click here for a recap).

The updated medium-term outlook (1-3 weeks) of these stock indices are presented below;

S&P 500 – Mean reversion rebound in progress



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2777

Resistances: 2875 & 2900

Next supports: 2730 & 2670

Directional Bias

Downside target/support met at 2845 on the SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures). In addition, downside momentum of price action has been overtreated as indicated by the extreme oversold readings seen in the daily RSI and 4-hour Stochastic oscillators. Flip to a bullish bias above 2777 key medium-term pivotal support for a mean reversion rebound to target the intermediate resistances of 2875 & 2900 within a corrective down move sequence still in motion since 25 Jul 2019 all-time high.

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 2777 invalidates the mean reversion rebound scenario for the continuation of the down move towards 2730 and even 2670 next.

Nikkei 225 – 19900 key support to watch

click to enlarge chart

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 19900

Resistances: 20930/21090 & 21360

Next support: 19200

Directional Bias

Downside target/support almost met at 19655 on the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures). Flip to a bullish bias above 19900 key medium-term pivotal support for a potential corrective rebound to target the intermediate resistances at 20930/21090 and 21360.

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 19900 invalidates the corrective rebound scenario for the continuation of the down move towards 19200.

Hang Seng – Rebounding from descending channel support


click to enlarge chart

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 25300

Resistances: 27055 & 27500

Next support: 24500

Directional Bias

Downside target/support met at 25350 on the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures). Flip to a bullish bias above 25300 key medium-term pivotal support for a potential corrective rebound to target the intermediate resistance at 27055 with a maximum limit set at 27500 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 19 Jul high to 06 Aug 2019 low).

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 25300 invalidates the corrective rebound scenario for the continuation of the down move towards 24500 (26 Oct 2018 swing low area).

ASX 200 – Rebounding from ascending channel support


click to enlarge chart

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 6440

Resistances: 6615 & 6700

Next support: 6300

Directional Bias

Downside target/support met at 6540 on the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures). Flip to a bullish bias above 6440 key medium-term pivotal support for a potential recovery to target the intermediate resistances at 6615 and 6700.

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 6440 invalidates the recovery scenario for the continuation of the down move towards 6300 in the first step.

DAX – 11350 key support to watch


click to enlarge chart

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 11350

Resistances: 11970 & 12100

Next support: 10860

Directional Bias

Downside target/support met at 11300 on the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures). Flip to a bullish bias above 11350 key medium-term pivotal support for a potential mean reversion rebound towards the intermediate resistances at 11970 and 12100 (also 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 25 Jul high to 06 Aug 2019 low).

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 11350 invalidates the recovery scenario for the continuation of the down move towards 10860 (08 Feb 2019 swing low & close to 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the previous multi-month up move from 26 Dec 2018 low to 03 Jul 2019 high).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro


Related tags: Australia 200 Germany 40 Indices Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.