UK GDP slightly better than feared

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 12, 2020 3:10 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

U.K. GDP slightly better than feared

The U.K. Office for National Statistics has posted 2Q GDP at -21.7% on year, slightly better than -22.4% on year expected. June industrial production was released at +9.3% (vs +9.0% on month expected), manufacturing production at +11.0% (vs +10.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 5.3 billion pounds surplus (vs 2.8 billion pounds surplus expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains on the upside, supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is well directed and no more overbought. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2670. The nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.3205 and a second one would be set at set at 2019 top at 1.3515 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Today 06:51 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
Today 05:03 PM
Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
Today 04:22 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 01:28 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 25, 2023
Today 11:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Lagarde likely to opt for "higher for longer" narrative
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 25th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:46 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 09:49 PM
        EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:04 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.