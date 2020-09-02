Weak German Retail Sales
Earlier this morning, July German Retail Sales were released at -0.9% on month, worse than +0.5% expected. Yesterday, German Government revised its 2020 GDP forecast to -5.8%, vs -6.3% previously. The German Federal Statistical Office also reported August jobless rate at 6.4%, as expected.
From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, EUR/USD has broken below rising trend line and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1940. The nearest threshold would be set at previous overlap at 1.1880 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.1845 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, EUR/USD has broken below rising trend line and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1940. The nearest threshold would be set at previous overlap at 1.1880 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.1845 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM