Preview of AU jobs data, MYEFO and what comes next for the ASX200

Following tomorrow mornings FOMC meeting, the release of Australian Labour Force data for November, as well as the FY22 Federal Mid-Year and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO).

December 15, 2021 1:16 AM
Australian flag

In October, employment fell by -46.3k, with the unemployment rate rising from 4.6% to 5.2%. The timing of the survey predated the reopening of NSW, Victoria, and the ACT in Mid-October, explaining the weakness.

The November Labour Force report will capture the full impact of eased restrictions along the Eastern seaboard. Employment is expected to rise by +200k, accounting for 60% of the 333k jobs lost during the lockdown. A surge in the participation rate is expected to limit the fall in the unemployment rate by 20bp to 5%.

As with most Covid impacted jobs data, there is a reasonably wide range of forecasts, starting at +150k and extending to as high as +300k.

The Australian Treasurer will deliver MYEFO, including updated economic growth forecasts and revisions to the fiscal numbers since the annual budget was handed down in early May. The budget deficit for 2021/22 is expected to be revised down from -$106.6bn to -$117bn due to the cost of lockdowns.

Notably, the Government recently bought forward the timing of its next year's annual budget to March 29th, indicating the next Federal Election will be held in May.

The ASX200 appears to have based near the 200-day moving average as written about here in early December. However, some nervousness ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC meeting has delayed the recovery and the final confirmation of a rally into year-end.

Technically, a move above the confluence of trendline resistance at 7420/40 and the layer of horizontal resistance at 7480/90 is needed to confirm the correction from the August 7632 high is complete and the uptrend has resumed. Aware that should the ASX200 first lose the support 7165/45 area, it would warn a deeper decline towards 7000 is underway.

ASX200 Daily Chart 15th of Dec

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of December 15th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks jobs report

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.