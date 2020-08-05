NZDUSD momentum event triggered

Is the short-term bull run almost over for the NZD/USD?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2020 3:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On the U.S. economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's mortgage applications declined 5.1% in the week ended July 31st after falling 0.8% in the prior week. The ADP research institute's July jobs report showed a gain of only 167 thousand jobs, well below the 1.2 million estimate compared to an upward revised 4.31 million in June suggesting the increase in coronavirus cases is putting pressure on the job market. The trade deficit narrowed to -50.7 Billion in June from a revised -$54.8B in May. Finally, the July ISM Services Index increased to 58.1 topping the 55 estimate and the June reading of 57.1.

On Thursday, Initial jobless claims are expected to increase by 1.4 million for the week ending August 1st. Continuing claims are anticipated to reach 16.9 million for the week ending July 25th 

The Euro was higher against all of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF. In Europe, July Markit Services PMI (final reading) were released for the Eurozone at 54.7 (vs 55.1 expected), for Germany at 55.6 (vs 56.7 expected), for France at 57.3 (vs 57.8 expected) and for the U. K. at 56.5 (vs 56.6 expected). June European Retail sales were released at +5.7%, vs +5.9% on month expected.

The Australian dollar was mixed against all of its major pairs.


Using the "technical Insight" research tool under the Market Analysis tab, a bearish momentum technical event has been triggered. We are seeing downward momentum now that the closing price is trading lower than 10 bars ago. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Momentum measures the velocity of price changes. For a 10-bar momentum, we take the difference between the last bar's close and the close 10 bars ago and we plot this as a line fluctuating above and below 0 which can be used as buy and sell signals when in agreement with prevailing trend analysis. Momentum is significant because it signals the strength of price trends. A healthy price trend tends to exhibit strong momentum, while weakening trends often have decreasing momentum indicating a trend reversal or correction.

Happy Trading
Related tags: Forex Forex NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 25, 2024 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 24, 2024 12:30 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 24, 2024 06:00 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 22, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.