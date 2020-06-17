NZDUSD bullish technical and news sentiment alert

NZD/USD bullish technical and news sentiment alert


NZD/USD showing reversal signals


Using the "Market Buzz" and "technical Insight" research tools under the Market Analysis tab, we have identified a bullish signal in the NZD/USD pair. 

TC Market Buzz has identified above average news volume over the last 24 hours. The orientation of the news headlines is signaling a bullish sentiment score of 0.85 (-1 being negative and +1 being the most bullish) with an above average confidence index reading to back up the sentiment score.



Source: GAIN Capital


The NZD/USD has also confirmed an "Outside Bar" price pattern which tells us the selling pressure is starting to weaken. An Outside Bar (Bullish) develops during a strong downtrend, when the trading range completely encompasses the range of the prior bar. This signals an exhaustion of the prior downtrend and potentially a reversal.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy trading.
