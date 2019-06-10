NZDCAD Could Be Gearing Up For 300 Pip Slide

Near the end of April we flagged that NZD/CAD could be on the verge of a major breakdown. Recent price action remains constructive of that view.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2019 10:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

NZD/CAD Could Be Gearing Up For A 300 Pip-Slide


Near the end of April we flagged that NZD/CAD could be on the verge of a major breakdown. Recent price action remains constructive of that view.  

Unsurprisingly, commodity currencies have felt the heat throughout the trade war. However, other factors have been at play to weigh on AUD, CAD and NZD with varying degrees such as global growth concerns, weak domestic data and, therefore, expectations for central bank easing. However, once again recent developments have seen the pecking order change among the three, where CAD is now the strongest of the three and NZD is the weakest.

  • Aussie selling was given a reprieve on reports that Australia had narrowly avoided Trump’s tariffs on metals, giving AUD a tailwind just before RBA cut rates to a record low.
  • The US-Mexico deal announced over the weekend has provided support for CAD, as traders see a deal with a US neighbour as ‘neighbourhood friendly’. Of course, this can change in a flash but for now, CAD remains the strongest of the three commodity currencies.  
  • In the current environment, NZD/CAD appears to be the better short over AUD/CAD


Following its failed upside break of the 2016 trendline, momentum has remained predominantly bearish and its breakdown has confirmed a multi-month double top pattern. If successful, the pattern projects an approximate target around 0.8500.

  • Prices have retraced towards (and respected) the original breakout level and produced a 2-bar reversal at the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
  • Bearish momentum has now realigned with the dominant trend, following its most bearish session in 11-week yesterday.  
  • From here, we’d expect bears to fade into rallies and target the 0.8692 lows ahead of another break lower.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.