NZD trades mixed after rate decision

A bearish technical event has been identified in the NZD/USD.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2020 3:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was under pressure against all of its major pairs on Wednesday except for the GBP and JPY. On the U.S. economic data front, U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6% in July on month, above the 0.3% estimate following a 0.6% increase in June. Excluding food and fuel costs, core CPI also rose 0.6% from the prior month making it the largest gain since 1991. Finally, the July budget deficit narrowed to $63 billion from $119.7 billion a year ago.

On Thursday,  jobless claims for the week ended Aug 8th are likely to come in at 1150K, down from 1186K in the prior week. Import prices are expected to continue to increase with a slight gain of 0.6% on month in July from a gain of 1.4% in June. 
The Euro was higher against all of its major pairs except for the CHF. In Europe, the European Commission has reported June industrial production at +9.1% (vs +10.0% on month expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has posted 2Q GDP at -20.4% on quarter (vs -20.5% expected), June industrial production at +9.3 (vs +9.2% on month expected), manufacturing production at +11.0% (vs +10.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 5.3 billion pounds surplus (vs 2.6 billion pounds surplus expected).

The Australian dollar was mixed against all of its major pairs.


The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its key interest rate at 0.25%, which was widely expected by economists. The RBNZ is also expanding its large scale asset purchase program by up to $100 billion NZD. 

Using the "technical Insight" research tool under the Market Analysis tab, our automated pattern recognition software has identified a bearish signal in the NZD/USD

A triple moving average crossover (4-day, 9-day, 18 day)



Source: GAIN Capital, "Technical Insight"

This tells us the currency pair is generally in an established trend (bullish or bearish) for the time horizon represented by the moving average periods.

Moving averages are used to smooth out the volatility or "noise" in the price series, to make it easier to discover the underlying trend. By plotting the average price over the last several bars, the line is less "jerky" than plotting the actual prices. In the triple crossover method, a bullish signal is generated when a faster moving average (4 bar) crosses above an intermediate moving average (9 bar), which in turn crosses above a slower moving average (18 bar). In this state, the price is likely in an established uptrend. The opposite is true when the 4 bar crosses below the 9 bar which in turn crosses below the 18 bar, triggering a bearish event like in this case. 


Happy Trading
Related tags: Forex Forex USD NZD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Outlook: Ukraine, Tariffs, ECB and NFP all in focus
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Broadcom, Target & JD.com
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
February 28, 2025 05:35 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound Retrained by Slowdown in US PCE
February 28, 2025 04:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD Outlook: Ukraine, Tariffs, ECB and NFP all in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 PM
    japan_02
    USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 09:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 28, 2025 02:48 PM
        china_05
        USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 28, 2025 01:51 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.