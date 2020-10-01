NFP Preview What to Expect from the Final PreElection Jobs Report

Like everything else these days, this month’s jobs report will be viewed primarily through a political lens as we finally enter the home stretch of the multi-year US Presidential campaign season.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 1, 2020 11:11 AM
NFP Preview: What to Expect from the Final Pre-Election Jobs Report

Background

Like everything else these days, this month’s jobs report will be viewed primarily through a political lens as we finally enter the home stretch of the multi-year US Presidential campaign season. Academic studies have repeatedly shown that the state of the economy can have a major influence on voting intentions, and with another round of fiscal stimulus unlikely to hit consumers’ wallets before the election (if ever!), this final pre-election jobs report will be perhaps the single most important economic release heading into November 3rd.

As it stands, economists expect that this month’s NFP report will show roughly 900K net new jobs, which would be the first figure below 1M jobs since the catastrophic -21M jobs reading in April. Meanwhile, The Street’s consensus expectations are for average hourly earnings to rise 0.5% m/m and the unemployment rate to dip to 8.2%.

Source: GAIN Capital

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, there are four historically reliable leading indicators that we watch to help handicap each month’s NFP report, but due to a calendar quirk, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI report won’t be released until Monday. That leaves us with the following indicators to watch:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component rose to 49.6, a 3-point improvement from last month’s 46.4 reading.
  • The ADP Employment report printed at 749k, an improvement over last month’s upwardly revised 481k reading and above the 650k print that economists were expecting.
  • The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims dipped to 867k, down from last month’s 992k reading, indicating fewer new unemployed Americans.

As we’ve noted repeatedly over the last few months, traders should take any forward-looking economic estimates with a massive grain of salt given the truly unparalleled global economic disruption as a result of COVID-19’s spread. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a potentially worse-than-expected reading from the September NFP report, with headline job growth potentially rising by “just” 600k-800k jobs, though with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current state of affairs.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential Market Reaction

See wage and job growth scenarios, along with the potential bias for the U.S. dollar below:

Earnings < 0.4% m/m

Earnings 0.4-0.6% m/m

Earnings > 0.6% m/m

< 800k jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

800k-1M jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

>1M jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

When it comes to the FX market, the elephant in the room is still the US dollar. The greenback has generally stabilized against its major rivals over the past couple months after a big swoon through the summer, and with this month’s jobs report and the final stretch of the campaign on tap, the next month or so will be critical to “set the tone” for the rest of the year.

For this month’s report, if we see stronger than expected jobs growth and wage figures, readers may want to consider sell opportunities in EUR/USD, which has retraced back to previous-support-turned-resistance in the 1.1750 area after rolling over last month. Meanwhile, with USD/JPY unable to break above it’s downward-trending 50-day EMA, a weaker-than-anticipated NFP reading could be the catalyst for the general downtrend in that pair to resume.


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.