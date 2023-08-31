NFP Preview: EUR/USD Slips as Traders Eye Slowest Job Growth in 2.5 Years

Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research
Yesterday 3:18 PM
241 views
jobs_02
Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Takeaways

  • NFP expectations are for the slowest job growth since early 2021.
  • Traders, and the Fed, are looking for continued signs of slack in the labor market to signal that interest rates have peaked for this cycle.
  • EUR/USD is trading between resistance near 1.0925 and support around 1.0840 ahead of the jobs report.

When is the August NFP Report?

The Non-Farm Payrolls report for August will be released on Friday, September 1 at 8:30 ET.

August NFP Expectations

Traders and economists are expecting the NFP report to show that 169K net new jobs were created in August and that average hourly earnings rose 0.3% m/m.

August NFP Preview

Markets are in a bit of an “in between” stage when it comes to evaluating the economy. After years of too-high inflation readings, price pressures are finally moderating to approach the Federal Reserve’s target, as seen in today’s 4.2% reading in Core PCE. At the same time, we haven’t seen the much of a meaningful slowdown in the labor market yet, though some traders are on high alert after a weak JOLTS report earlier this week.

As noted above, traders are looking for fewer than 170K net new jobs in Friday’s NFP report; this would be in line with the slowest job growth since the start of 2021! Put another way, the Fed has been looking for a slowdown in the labor market to confirm that inflationary pressures are receding for years now, and this NFP report may be confirm that labor market slack is indeed arriving.

With traders pricing in just a 1-in-8 chance of an interest rate hike at the Fed’s meeting next month per CME FedWatch, the immediate market impact of this month’s jobs report may be limited, especially if it comes out at or below expectations. That said, the US dollar remains in an interesting position after a volatile couple of weeks, so traders may still find some volatility to trade around heading into a long holiday weekend in the US.

Euro Technical Analysis EUR/USD Daily Chart

 eurusd_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_08312023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to the world’s most widely-traded currency pair, EUR/USD broke out of a bearish channel yesterday before reversing sharply lower off 50-day EMA resistance today. Heading into Friday’s NFP report, the key levels to watch will be support from the topside of the broken bearish channel near 1.0840 and resistance at the 50-day EMA near 1.0925.

Any surprise reading that takes the pair beyond this range could set the stage for a continuation in that same direction heading into next week.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP Forex EUR/USD Fed

Latest market news

View more
ISM services, RBA, BOC meeting, China CPI: The Week Ahead – 01/09/2023
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Oil and the dollar strengthen on jobs data, Nasdaq dips
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
Yesterday 04:13 PM
IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
Yesterday 02:04 PM
Nasdaq100 forecast: Stocks rise after a Goldilocks jobs report
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 1, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

united_states_03
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 26, 2023 11:13 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 11:34 AM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.