Market Brief Equities Inch Higher On Trade Hopes

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2019 3:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


FX Brief:

  • BoJ’s Kuroda said the central bank will ease without hesitation and pay particular focus to the output gap and heightening risks. BoJ held policy steady this month but they appear to be laying the foundations for a lively meeting.
    Quiet on the economic data-front or market moving headlines, it was narrow ranges for FX pairs overall.  All majors and crosses remain within their typical daily ranges, but we could see EUR, NZD or AUD pairs break out of range looking at today’s agenda.  
  • Japan’s manufacturing PMI contracted for a fourth consecutive month and at its fastest rate since February. Service PMI slipped to 52.8 but remain in expansive territory.
  • Producer prices in South Korea fell -0.6% YoY in September, making it the second contraction in two months.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating just below 1.10 ahead of German IFO sentiment. AUD/USD has broken above yesterday’s small, bullish inside candle ahead of Philip Lowe’s speech. NZD/USD has broken to a two-day high ahead of the RBNZ meeting overnight.



Equity Brief:

  • Equities inched higher on trade hopes, after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said trade talks between US and Chia are set to continue next month. Yet gains were modest at best with global growth concerns remaining on investors radars.
  • China have granted tariff waivers for around 23 million tonnes of US soybean imports.
  • The US-Japan trade pact may have hit a slight bump in the road after officials sought assurances that the Trump administration won’t impose tariffs on Japanese-built cars and auto-parts. Regardless, Japanese officials believe they’ll have a deal signed by mid-week.
  • Equity indices for South Korea and China are leading the pack, although volatility remained contained overall.
  • The ASX200 was initially led higher by financials and gold stocks as it tries to tally a 6th consecutive bullish week, although the index is currently flat heading into the close.  At the time of writing, 38.9% of stocks advanced, 37.4% declined and 23.6% were unchanged.


Up Next

  • Weak PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone weighed on Euro crosses yesterday and placed EUR/USD below 1.10. German IFO has is another data set which screams recession for Germany, with business climate, current conditions and expectations indices all firmly within the realms of pessimism.  As it stands, climate and expectations are forecast to rise   0.1 and 0.5 ticks respectively, whilst current conditions is expected to fall by -0.3. Yet given the slew of weak data from Germany, it would take quite a beat for it t have a materially bullish impact on EUR/USD.
  • RBA’s Philip Lowe speech title “am economic update” warrants a close look, especially now markets are expecting RBA to cut at their next meeting. Public comments have generally been a better guide to future policy over their monetary policy statements, with today’s speech providing the perfect platform for future guidance and move the Aussie.

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.