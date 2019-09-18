Market Brief All eyes on Feds Jay Powell

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2019 8:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Including those of Donald Trump…

  • This is an update as at midday in London. In FX, USD was the top riser while the likes of CHF and NZD were among the weakest major currencies. GBP and EUR also weakened. Among commodities, gold fell on USD strength and crude oil remained on the back foot after yesterday’s reversal. The major EU indices were all in the positive territory.
  • Tonight, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. The FOMC is also likely to signal that at least one more cut will be arriving later in the year. The US economy has remained fairly resilient and equity indices near record levels, despite trade concerns and weakness elsewhere in the global economy.  This begs the question why does the US President Donald Trump desperately want the Fed to lower interest rates to zero?
  • Saudi Arabia says it has "material evidence" tying Iran to the Kingdom’s oil infrastructure attack. The defence ministry will hold a press conference at 17:30 local time or 15:30 BST to reveal evidence on Iran’s involvement in the Aramco attacks that took place on Saturday. Oil prices weakened further this morning after Tuesday’s drop, but still remain comfortably above the closing price of Friday – so the weekend gap has not been entirely filled just yet.
  • UK inflation dipped below the Bank of England’s 2% target, falling to 1.7% year-over-year in August from 2.1% in July, the ONS reported this morning. The drop was more severe than 1.8% economists had expected. Core CPI dipped to 1.5% from 1.9%, likewise more than 1.8% expected. The UK’s Supreme Court will continue to examine the legality of PM Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament over the next few days. Meanwhile Eurozone consumer inflation remained unchanged at 1.0%, according to the final estimates by Eurostat.

  • European stock markets edged higher after last night’s positive close on Wall Street, and despite a mixed session for Asia as Japan’s markets fell on news exports contracted for the 9th straight month with an 8.2% y/y slump.
  • In corporate news, my colleague Ken Odeluga writes:
    • Kingfisher dropped as much as 3% after the home improvement retailer reported a 6% drop in underlying first half profits.
    • Deutsche Post shares fell 2%, leading declines by logistics groups after FedEx slashed its profit outlook late on Tuesday, citing a weakening global economy and the trade war.
    • Germany's Wirecard rose 3.3%, topping the DAX index. The payments group has formalised an agreement with Japan's SoftBank that includes a convertible bond and expansion opportunities.

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pandemonium on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:52 PM
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
Today 07:25 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
Today 04:40 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after in line inflation & Apple earnings
Today 02:18 PM
GBPUSD Holds Rebound, Dow Eyes Record High
Today 09:43 AM
USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
Today 01:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

USA flag
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 07:25 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:33 AM
      Research
      USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:13 PM
        USD/JPY, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY: Key levels heading into US GDP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:31 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.