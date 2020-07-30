Japanese retail sales beat expectations

July 30, 2020 2:54 AM
0 views

Japanese retail sales beat expectations

This morning, Japanese official data showed that June retail sales growth was +13.1% on month, much better than -3.0% expected. On year, retail sales stand at -1.2%, also better than -6.5% expected. Tomorrow, June Unemployment rate and June Industrial production will be published. 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.15 as the nearest support would be set at August 2019 bottom at 104.50 and a second one would be set at 102.40 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
Today 07:14 AM
GBP/USD implied vol spikes ahead of BOE, WTI bears trapped? European open
Today 05:36 AM
AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq sell off attributed to Fitch downgrade of US sovereign debt
Yesterday 11:04 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
Yesterday 04:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance
Yesterday 03:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:16 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:42 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable faces key test from both sides of the pond – BoE Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 1, 2023 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.