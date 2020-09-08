Japanese Q2 GDP confirmed at minus 28 1 percent on quarter

Earlier this morning, Japan's final readings of 2Q annualized GDP was confirmed at -28.1% on quarter (vs -28.5% expected).

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2020 2:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japanese Q2 GDP confirmed at -28.1% on quarter

Earlier this morning, government data showed that Japan's final readings of 2Q annualized GDP was confirmed at -28.1% on quarter (vs -28.5% expected), while household spending declined 7.6% on year in July (vs -3.7% expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.15 as the nearest support would be set at July 31 bottom at 104.15 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Yesterday 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2024 08:23 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 25, 2024 08:00 AM
        Currency prices
        USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.