Is the Hang Seng Coiling its way to a breakout?

Looking across several timeframes suggest that the Hang Seng is moving towards a larger move, whilst prices coil on lower timeframes.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 7, 2022 2:51 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Looking across several timeframes suggest that the Hang Seng is moving towards a larger move, whilst prices coil on lower timeframes.

  

Hang Seng Index (monthly chart):

We can see on the monthly chart that 18,000 has provided support since 2012, with the most recent low forming in March this year. The market rallied around 58% from the 2012 low and 85% from the 2016 low.

At this stage we do not know if this is a multi-year bullish continuation, or reversal pattern. If this is part of a head and shoulders top, we could assume that a break above 22,600 may top out below 28,650 (the left shoulders or 58% rally).

But if prices remain below 22,600 then we will be looking for a potential break below 18,000 to mark a major reversal. As this is the monthly chart we have time on our side.

20220707hsiMNci

 

Hang Seng Index (weekly chart):

When looking for a high conviction for potential direction, we’d prefer to see multiple timeframes align for the analysis. Yet that’s not what we are seeing on the weekly chart. Whilst the Hang Seng has printed a higher low from 18,000, it has met resistance at 22,574 support and a bearish trendline. A bearish hammer formed at this key level last week and the market is back below 22,000. The stochastic oscillator also shows the potential to provide a sell signal, so perhaps the Hang Seng to dip lower on the weekly chart.

Perhaps we may see the market coil between the two trendlines until a sustained move is seen in either direction. Ultimately we need to see a break above 22,600 to confirm the next leg higher, whilst a break of the lower trendline suggests momentum has realigned with the bearish trendline.

20220707hsiWKci

 

Hang Seng (daily chart):

The daily chart is currently holding above trend support and the 20/50-day eMA within a larger triangle.

  • Whilst prices hold above 21,280 then it may provide bullish setups on lower timeframes, over the near-term.
  • A break of yesterday’s low invalidates the near-term bullish bias and brings the lower trendline into focus for bears.
  • Due to the conflicting inflation across the three timeframes, traders may want to remain nimble and not seek large swings until we see a break above 22,600 or below the lower trendline.

 

20220707hsiD1ci

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Hang Seng HK50 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

aus_01
AUD/JPY looking heavy on the charts as risk rolls over
By:
David Scutt
January 16, 2024 03:53 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Forecast: Why “Inflation Hedge” Gold is Falling, Despite Hot US CPI
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 11, 2024 06:53 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD Forecast: Why Copper’s Weakness Could Drag Aussie Down
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 10, 2024 02:58 PM
        inflation_01
        US CPI Forecast: USD/JPY Consolidates Just Below 145.00 Resistance Ahead of Inflation
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 9, 2024 07:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.