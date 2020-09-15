﻿

Internal Market Bill and Jobless rate

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill passed its first hurdle in Commons.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2020 3:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Internal Market Bill and Jobless rate

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill, his plan to rewrite part of the Brexit deal, passed its first hurdle in Commons. Also, the U.K. jobless rate for the three months to July was released at 4.1%, as expected. It stood at 3.9% the previous month.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD has broken below a rising trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3255. The nearest support would be set at 1.2490 and a second one would be set at June 28 bottom at 1.2250 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
Today 04:47 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Price action unconvincing despite strong tailwinds, fat tail risks
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
Yesterday 11:23 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 dragged lower during risk-off trade: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
Yesterday 04:54 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:47 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      canada_04
      USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI in focus for BOC clues
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:24 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY eyes 155, WTI crude oil looks set to bounce: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 15, 2024 10:48 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.