Gold: Rebound on its way

On Thursday,, as the ICE Dollar Index dropped for a third straight session. Investors expect that even if Joe Biden won the election,, which would be negative to the U.S. dollar.Meanwhile, investors would focus on thefor October due later today, with a growth of 593,000 and unemployment down to 7.6% expected.

From a technical point of view, spot gold's upside momentum remains strong as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has surpassed a bearish trend line drawn from August and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement resistance of the decline started from August's high. The level at $1,917 may be considered as the nearest intraday support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $1,961 and $1,973 respectively.

