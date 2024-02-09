Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead

Gold held up well last week despite rising US yields, assisted in part by continued geopolitical tension in the Middle East. But in week with key inflation reports in the United States and United Kingdom, there are plenty of catalysts looming on the horizon that could shake gold from its slumber.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:02 AM
gold_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold continues to range trade as higher global bond yields are offset by elevated geopolitical risk premium
  • Inflation reports from the US and UK loom as major risk events for gold traders
  • Gold continues to attract buyers on tests of uptrend support, suggesting the near-term bias remains higher

Gold held up well last week despite rising US yields, assisted in part by continued geopolitical tension in the Middle East. But in week with key inflation reports in the United States and United Kingdom, there are plenty of catalysts looming on the horizon that could shake gold from its slumber.

Long bond yields continue to influence gold price

Maintaining the pattern seen in January, gold continues to demonstrate a strong inverse relationship to movements in US benchmark 10-year yields with the correlation over the past month sitting at -0.74, far stronger than that of US 2-year yields and US dollar index over the same period. With that in mind, the focus of traders should be on those events that may influence shifts in the longer end of the bond curve.

gold 10s correlation

US, UK inflation reports could shake things up

Few days are bigger Tuesday with the release of inflation reports from the US and UK.

With the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) annual consumer price revision from Friday now out of the way, attention now reverts to what the implications are for the Federal Reserve in bringing inflation back to its 2% target on a sustainable basis.

According to the Cleveland Fed’s inflation nowcasting model – which has been a decent guide as to how core inflation will print on any given month – suggests we’ll see a monthly increase of 0.32% for January, leaving the annual rate at a still uncomfortably high 3.81%.

But as CPI is not the Fed’s preferred underlying inflation measure, there may be arguably more market interest on Friday’s producer price inflation report given some inputs can be mapped into the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) deflator released in late February. Right now, the Cleveland Fed models are pointing towards a smaller 0.24% monthly increase for the Fed’s preferred inflation measure.

clevellamnd fed nowcast

Source: Cleveland Fed

Elsewhere on the calendar, NY Fed inflation expectations, US retail sales, initial jobless claims and University of Michigan consumer inflation expectations release carry the potential to move Treasury yields, along with another gaggle of Fed speakers. Those speaking after the CPI report should be of more interest to traders.

UK CPI – after a big upside surprise in December – will also garner attention, especially with other developed economies seeing evidence of a pickup in price pressures. After moving into negative territory late last year, signalling a small net proportion of inflation readings had undershot market expectations, Citigroup’s inflation surprise index for G10 FX nations looks like it may have already bottomed.

citi inflation surprise

Source: Refinitiv

The performance of the KBW Bank index – which appears to be used by markets as a proxy for broader concerns around the US commercial real estate sector – is another market indicator that has shown on occasion to have a strong positive correlation with US yields, especially at the shorter end of the US bond curve.

Market Outlook Gold

Geopolitical situation in the Middle East remains fluid

On the geopolitical front, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outright rejection of ceasefire proposal from Hamas late last week suggests the risk premium in the gold price will remain, although it clearly remains a fluid situation.

Based on remarks from US President Joe Biden on Friday, the United States continues to push hard for a sustained pause in hostilities in Gaza despite the latest setback.

Gold: trading sideways but biased higher

Not a lot has changed with gold’s technical setup since last week, although it is noteworthy dips below uptrend support annotated on the chart continue to be bought, cementing the price within the $2006-2080 trading range it’s been operating in since late December. The bullish hammer candle printed on Thursday suggests the bias remains higher near-term unless we see a clean break and close below the trendline.

Above, a clean break of the resistance zone between $2070-80 would see markets set sights on the record high above $2140 set in early December. On the downside, while the price remains comfortably above $2000 per ounce, a break of $2006 may bring a push towards $1980 into play.

gold Feb 9

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Commodities Bonds FX

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
February 8, 2024 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

federal reserve stamp
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:37 PM
    Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 8, 2024 04:42 AM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 7, 2024 04:12 AM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Forecast: Commodity Deflation and Wall Street’s Short Positions
        By:
        Global author
        February 6, 2024 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.