Gold outlook finely balanced

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 29, 2023 12:52 PM
244 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold hit a fresh monthly low near $1900 before bouncing back slightly on short-side profit taking. On Wednesday, the gold outlook dimmed further as investors assessed the main message coming from this week's Sintra conference – that more policy tightening is on the way – and decided to punish the metal further. Bond yields held firm, and this reduced the appeal of gold, silver and yen, some of the lowest and zero-yielding assets. But after a slow 2-month decline, gold is now near the key $1900 support level, where we might start to see some bargain hunting again. So, the downside risks could be limited for the precious metal moving forward.

 

Why has gold struggled?

Just a couple of months ago, the market was pricing in Federal Reserve rate cuts as early as September as economic worries boosted speculation that inflation will fall rapidly. That hasn’t happened. So, gold opponents, arguing that yield-seeking investors would rather invest in government bonds and enjoy the fixed nominal return than hope for a bigger capital appreciation by holding gold, have sold the metal on every rally since. Central bank heads on Wednesday have made it clear once again that further tightening is required, and policy will need to remain contractionary longer as the decline in inflation has been frustratingly slow, and the economy is holding its own better than expected. So, in the eyes of gold bears, why tie up capital in something that doesn’t pay any interest or dividends, and cost money to store?

Can gold rebound?

Gold proponents would argue that interest rates are near their peak and with signs that inflation is slowly heading back down towards the target for most major economies, this should brighten the gold outlook. Still-high inflation around the world means fiat currency is continuing to lose value, and gold could prove to be a good hedge against rising prices.

We tend to favour the bullish gold argument in so far as the longer-term is concerned. But the short-term gold outlook continues to remain highly uncertain owning to the reasons stated above, and very heavily influenced by central bank speeches and incoming data. Speaking of…

Core PCE in focus

With the dollar recently bouncing back, all eyes will be on US core PCE inflation print on Friday. If this shows an above-forecast reading, then gold will most likely remain under pressure as it will further boost the bearish argument. However, if it surprises to the downside, then gold bulls would have more reason to look for dip-buying opportunities. Keep an eye on the Dollar Index as gold tends to move inversely with the greenback. 

 

Gold outlook: technical analysis

 

While the macro gold outlook appears finely balanced, as the focus remains on incoming data, traders will watch price action just as closely to determine whether XAUUSD has bottomed or more losses are on the way.

230629 gold

Source: TradingView.com

 

With that in mind, keep an eye on the falling wedge pattern to see if the buyers will show up or we simply break through on the downside.

 

The bullish trend ended in May when the breakout above the August 2020 record high of $2075 immediately failed. Subsequently, gold went on to break below its 21-day moving average, which is a popular short-term trend indicator. This MA has consistently provided resistance to any gold advance during June.

 

For now, the short-term gold outlook remains bearish as price continues to break down short-term support levels and gets offered on any bounces.

 

Key support levels such as $2000, $1980 and now $1932ish have broken down. The latter is now the most important short-term level to watch as price tests it from underneath. For as long as gold holds below this $1932 level, the path of least resistance would remain to the downside towards $1900. Below $1900, the next big level is around $1850/55 area, which marks the base of the breakout in March and the 200-day average.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold XAU USD Trade Ideas Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 12, 2023 10:41 PM
    Gold trading
    Gold outlook: Metal probes resistance as dollar, yields fall
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 11, 2023 05:06 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
        Federal reserve building
        Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 5, 2023 11:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.