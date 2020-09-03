﻿

GBPUSD Worried and disappointed

European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said he was "worried and disappointed" about the lack of concessions from the British government.

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags with Big Ben in background
European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said he was "worried and disappointed" about the lack of concessions from the British government. See the key GBP/USD levels in this video !


