GBPUSD challenging key resistance ahead of eco data

From a technical perspective, the pair continues to challenge the 1.3535 resistance area on a weekly chart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2020 4:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD challenging key resistance ahead of eco data

Traders waiting for a significant breakaway from the pair’s choppy action this year.

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the AUD and GBP. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications fell 1.2% for the week ending December 4th, compared to -0.6% in the previous week. Wholesale Inventories rose 1.1% on month in the October final reading (+0.9% expected), from +0.9% in the October preliminary reading. Finally, U.S. Job Openings increased to 6.652 million on month in October (6.300 million expected), compared to a revised 6.494 million in September.

On Thursday, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 5th are expected to rise to 725K, from 712K in the week before. Continuing Claims for the week ending November 28th are expected to fall to 5,210K, from 5,520K in the prior week. The Consumer Price Index for November is expected to increase 0.1% on month, from unchanged in October. Finally, the Monthly Budget Deficit for November is expected to contract to 200.0 billion dollars on month, from 284.1 billion dollars in October.    

The Euro was bearish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has posted October trade balance at 19.4 billion euros surplus (vs 18.5 billion euros surplus expected). Exports rose 0.8%, vs +1.3% expected, and Imports were posted at +0.3%, vs +1.2% expected.

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.

Looking at movers, the GBP/USD pushed 46 pips higher in Wednesday's trading. We will see the UK trade balance as well as industrial and manufacturing production data Thursday morning. The GBP/USD has shown an average of 52.92 pips of volatility in the 4 hours after past events.

From a technical perspective, the pair continues to challenge the 1.3535 resistance area on a weekly chart. If the pair can manage to break above 1.3535 we can look towards 1.378 as the next key resistance level target. A break below the 20-week moving average near 1.308 would be a bearish signal.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView




Related tags: Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
    united_states_01
    Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
      Forex trading
      Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 11, 2024 05:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 11, 2024 11:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.