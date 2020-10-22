GBPUSD Brexit talks resume

U.K. and European Union negotiators are to resume trade talks with an aim to reach a deal by mid-November.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2020 2:43 AM
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
U.K. and European Union negotiators are to resume trade talks with an aim to reach a deal by mid-November. See the key GBP/USD levels in this video !


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Today 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Today 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Yesterday 05:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

jobs_05
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:56 AM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 8, 2025 03:49 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD forecast undermined as tariffs threats get louder
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 8, 2025 01:19 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.