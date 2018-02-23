GBPJPY in focus amid Brexit talks and data next week

As we approach the end of the week, a sense of calmness could be felt across the markets. But looks can be deceiving and things could turn volatile again very quickly, so don’t take anything for granted.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 23, 2018 2:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The stock markets remained on the edge this week as bond yields eased slightly while the dollar bounced back. As we approach the end of the week, a sense of calmness could be felt across the markets. But looks can be deceiving and things could turn volatile again very quickly, so don’t take anything for granted. Meanwhile in the UK, Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to unveil more details of the Government’s Brexit vision as she is due to speak about Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, in London on Friday. The negotiations will restart on Monday and the main talking points would centre on the transition period. So, the GBP could remain under pressure amid political uncertainty after having made back a big chunk of its post Brexit losses in recent months.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen, which outperformed this week, could rise further in the event of further stock market volatility boosting its safe haven appeal. Yen has been supported further by positive Japanese data, with Inflation finally responding to years of zero interest rates and QE. If it rises further then the market may start pricing in the prospects of tighter monetary conditions there. This could further support the yen recovery.

In fact, there’s plenty of data from both Japan and the UK coming up next week, which should provide some short-term direction for the GBP/JPY. From Japan, we will have industrial production, retail sales, capital spending, consumer confidence, household spending, unemployment rate and Tokyo core CPI. From the UK, next week’s key data will include the latest manufacturing and construction PMIs.

So, heading into the new week, our featured chart to watch is the GBP/JPY. The Guppy is one of our favourite non-dollar currency pairs because it tends to be one of the most technically-friendly markets. And so it has proved again. After creating a false break above old resistance at 156.00, the volatile currency pair has dropped sharply. Recently it has broken below the pivotal 150.20 level, which was the base of the latest failed rally. Once support, this level has now turned into resistance. In fact, it is a band of resistance between 150.20 and 150.95 that we need to watch and for as long as price holds below here, the path of least resistance would remain to the downside.

However, price is now approaching a significant zone of support…but I wonder whether the buyers will be able to defend their ground here. As per the chart, the area between 147 and 148 is where several technical factors converge. As well as previous support and resistance, we have a long-term bullish trend line meet the 20-day moving average here. Thus, if the buyers fail to defend this area then we could potentially see a significant drop in the coming days, with the next key support being all the way down at 142.50.


Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.