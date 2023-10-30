GBP/USD, S&P 500, gold, WTI analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:51 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Large speculators were net-short GBP/USD futures for a fourth week and by their most bearish level in six months, with gross shorts rising to a 52-week high. Commodity FX pairs remain unloved with AUD, CAD and NZD futures remaining net short. Net-long exposure to EUR/USD futures rose marginally for a second week.

There were no significant change last week of net exposure to FX majors, with all pairs coming in less than 7.5k contracts. Asset managers reduced gross-long exposure to Swiss franc futures by nearly -50%, and large speculators and asset managers increased gross-short exposure to NZD futures by 20% and 15% respectively.

Safe-haven demand saw investors pile into gold futures for a second week while simultaneously trimming shorts, and with positioning not near a sentiment extreme is suggest bulls may have record highs in mind.

Interestingly, large speculators flipped to net-long exposure to S&P 500 E-mini futures for the first time since June 2022. Yet the relationship between large specs and S&P pricing is spurious, which is why I prefer to track asset managers – and their net-long exposure fell to a 24-week low and gross exposure rose to a 23-week high.

 

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 24 October 2023:

20231030cotpctrankCI 20231030cotdashboardCI

 

GBP/USD (British pound futures) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Traders continued to pile into GBP/USD shorts on the futures markets, based on the well-grounded belief that the BOE will hold interest rates this week. Large speculators increased gross shorts to a 52-week high to bring net-short exposure to its most bearish level since in six months. And as GBP/USD formed a bearish engulfing / outside week, it’s possible it could be set to break to new cycle lows if the BOE deliver a dovish hold – whether it be revealed within the statement, press conference or increased number of MPC members voting to hold (6 or higher).

20231030cotgbp

 

Gold futures (GC) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Investors continued to pile into gold futures, with large speculators and managed funds pushing net-long exposure to 15 and 12-week highs respectively. Both sets of investors reduced gross short exposure and added to longs for the past two weeks, which is what we’d expect in a healthy bullish move. And this was before prices broke above $2000 on Friday, meaning traders are likely to have further trimmed shorts and added to longs since. Net long exposure is not at a sentiment extreme, and with prices gapping higher at Monday’s open its possible we could be looking at a run for the record highs sooner than I originally thought. However, the highs around 2075 have repeatedly seen gold roll over, so it would be prudent to allow for some volatility and profit taking should gold attack those highs once more.

20231030cotgold

 

WTI Crude oil future (CL) - Commitment of traders (COT):

Oil prices fell in line with last week’s bias, which was against the consensus view. However, whilst managed funds increased short exposure for a second week, they also increased longs slightly alongside large speculators. WTI crude oil prices also found support along the 20-week EMA, and I’ve noted that the April high has provided decent buying opportunities for some choppy trade on the daily chart. It’s possible we may see prices bounce whilst prices hold above the $83 area, but I am also looking out for evidence of a swing high and for prices to fall to $80 or even $75 as part of a 3-wave correction from its September high.

20231030wti

 

S&P 500 futures (ES) - Commitment of traders (COT):

The S&P 500 broke a key trendline last week after a mixture of below-par earnings and risk-off sentiment weighed on the broader indices. Asset managers increased their gross-short exposure to a 23-week high and dragged net-long exposure to a 24-week low. Whilst the S&P 500 has risen over the past 16 Mondays and looks set to attempt a 17th, the path of least resistance seems to be lower and bears are likely looking for areas of resistance to fade into.

20231030cotsp500

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment Gold Oil GBP USD US 500

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY back below 150, Gold bugs reclaim $2000: Asian Open – 30/10/2023
Yesterday 10:46 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
October 27, 2023 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
October 27, 2023 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
October 27, 2023 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
October 27, 2023 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
October 27, 2023 01:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD, gold, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
October 23, 2023 01:26 AM
    multiple currencies
    USD/JPY, VIX, S&P 500, WTI, gold: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 16, 2023 02:02 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 9, 2023 01:02 AM
        channel_02
        AUD/USD, S&P 500, VIX analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 25, 2023 01:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.