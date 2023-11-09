GBP/USD, EUR/GBP technical analysis: European open – Nov 9, 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:47 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 15.9 points (0.23%) and currently trades at 7,011.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 343.46 points (1.07%) and currently trades at 3,259.94
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -54.65 points (-0.31%) and currently trades at 17,513.81
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 3.36 points (0.03%) and currently trades at 12,133.35

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -12.5 points (-0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,389.22
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,175.49
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -23 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,206.60

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -10 points (-0.03%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -4.5 points (-0.1%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -21 points (-0.14%)

 

20231109indices

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 08:30 – BOE MPC member Pill speaks
  • 13:30 – Fed Chair Powell speaks

 

20231109forex

 

EUR/GBP technical analysis (daily chart):

The daily timeframe for EUR/GBP shows a clear uptrend, but does that make long positions the higher probability trade? Around current levels, I’d argue not. Sure, we’ve seen a strong 3-day rally and Asian trade has seen it rise for a fourth, but it is worth noting that EUR/GBP saw a lot of volatility around current in the second half of October, which saw several false breaks above the January and March lows before closing the day around or beneath them. And that resulted in a pullback.

EUR/GBP may not be the easiest of pairs to trade, but I am suspicious of any intraday breaks above the Jan / March lows. So if momentum shows signs of waning near the cycle highs, it may be a pair to consider for a cheeky short.

 

20231109eurgbp

 

GBP/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

Yesterday I mentioned that I was seeking evidence of a swing low on the GBP/USD daily chart. I suspect we may now have it. The 3-day retracement only spans around half of the strong bullish breakout above 1.22 and trend resistance, and the third day was a bullish hammer. The hammer’s low also found support at the close highs of the prior cycle high, which is why suspect we have reached or are very close to an inflection point.

Bulls could seek a break above Wednesday’s high to assume bullish continuation or, if confident the low is near, seek to enter long within yesterday’s range with a stop somewhere beneath the cycle lows (a wider stop could allow greater levels of intraday volatility).

 

20231109gbpusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas European Open EUR/GBP GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, gold: Reversal roadblocks loom as prices near key levels
Yesterday 11:17 PM
USD/JPY rises to resistance, USD ready to retrace? Asian Open
Yesterday 09:44 PM
Russell 2000 and Oil price sell-offs continue
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
Yesterday 06:11 PM
Gold analysis: Is silver about to outperform gold?
Yesterday 04:29 PM
S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 trades cautiously ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Yesterday 02:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD analysis: Euro held back on soft EZ data ahead of Powell
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:20 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    GBP/USD caught between BOE, Fed speak, EUR/USD teases 1.07: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 03:13 AM
      united_states_01
      USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 12:37 AM
        Research
        Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD tests support as dollar rebounds - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 7, 2023 04:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.