WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat

WTI crude was looking suspect even before Wednesday’s significant swoon, leaving the price teetering on key uptrend support dating back to the Fed’s rate cut pivot in December. Should it give way, there’s not standing between a larger flush to the mid-$70 per barrel region.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 5:02 AM
Energy
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Downside momentum in US WTI crude markets is building
  • The price action on Wednesday was bearish, seeing the price take out a series of downside levels
  • WTI is resting on long-running uptrend support with very little standing between it and a flush towards the mid-$70 per barrel region

WTI crude was looking suspect even before Wednesday’s big swoon, leaving the price teetering on key uptrend support dating back to the Fed’s rate cut pivot in December. Should it give way, there’s not standing between a larger flush to the mid-$70 per barrel region. Central bankers will be watching closely given the implications for inflation and interest rates. 

Persistent hopes for a peace deal in the Middle East and a surprise build in US crude inventories were supposedly contributing factors behind the more than 2% drop, seeing the price take out a series of downside levels including the 50 and 200-day moving averages. However, the price action had been anything but convincing in recent weeks, suggesting upside momentum was already starting to falter.

US crude, gasoline inventories build unexpectedly, pressuring WTI.

According to official data released by the US Energy Administration Agency (EIA) on Wednesday, crude inventories jumped by 7.3 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels in the week ended April 26, a big deviation on the more than million barrel draw expected by traders.

Refinery runs eased by 230,000 barrels per day while refinery utilisation rates fell one percentage point to 87.5% of existing capacity, an unusual development relative to seasonal trends.

Downstream inventories were mixed with gasoline stocks rising unexpectedly by 300,000 barrels while distillate stockpiles – which include diesel and heating oil – fell by 700,000 barrels,  nearly four-times larger than expected.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

But the downside flush looks more than fundamentally-drive

While the EIA data can and does move the crude price often, the scale of the fall suggests there may have been other non-fundamental factors behind Wednesday’s big drop. Some media reported hopes for a peace deal in the ongoing conflict in Gaza may have been factor, although such sentiment has been floating around for the better part of two weeks.

WTI crude has been rolling over for a while

When you look at the price action prior to the swoon, evidence was accumulating to suggest bullish momentum was starting to ebb. RSI had been trending lower since early April as had MACD, mirroring the price action which rolled over after struggling above $84.70 during a period of elevated geopolitical tension.

The bearish break on April 17, followed up by the tombstone doji that printed two days later, signaled sellers may be gaining the upper hand. And while we saw a bounce last week, the price was unable to reclaim $84.70 before reversing hard through the 50 and 200-day moving averages, along with horizontal support located at $80.30.

The  downside flush has seen the price hit uptrend support dating back to mid-December when the Fed pivoted to signalling rate cuts. While bids have kept the price above this key level in Asia, you get the sense Thursday may be an important session for crude’s longer-term trajectory.

WTI trade ideas: let the price tell you what to do

wti crude may 2

A break lower could see the move extend towards support at $76 with little visible support evident between where the price currently trades. If that were to eventuate, traders could sell the break with a stop loss order above the uptrend for protection. Should the trade move in your favour, you could lower your stop to entry level, providing a free hit on downside.

Alternatively, should the uptrend hold, traders could buy the dip with a stop below for protection. Again, it the bounce were to extend, consider moving your stop to entry level. $80.30 is the first upside target with a push above $84 possible after that should the price overcome the 200-day moving average.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: WTI Crude Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Another BOJ intervention may have just stole the show from the Fed
Yesterday 10:19 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: US Dollar (DXY) Drops as Powell Feeds the Doves
Yesterday 06:59 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US dollar in focus as attention turns to FOMC and NFP
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls despite AMZN earnings & ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 01:18 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY faces crucial test with FOMC, NFP and PMI data ahead
Yesterday 11:30 AM
WTI Crude Oil Charts: Oil Demand vs FOMC Statement
Yesterday 11:09 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis: WTI on course to finish higher for fourth month
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 28, 2024 02:00 PM
    gold_04
    Gold’s worst day in two years, Crude oil eyes bounce above $80: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 22, 2024 10:48 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil outlook remains positive despite reduced war risk
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 22, 2024 04:00 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 19, 2024 03:35 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.