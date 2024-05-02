EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD is rising post-Fed on USD weakness. USD/JPY steadies after another suspected intervention.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:17 AM
federal reserve stamp
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD is rising post-Fed on USD weakness

  • Federal Reserve left rates unchanged
  • Powell gave a mixed message, which was interpreted as marginally more dovish.
  • EUR/USD holds above 1.07

EUR/USD is heading higher for a second straight day on U.S. dollar weakness as investors continued to digest yesterday's Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The Fed, as expected, left interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%, and Powell offered a mixed message.

While Federal Reserve chair Powell quashed expectations of a rate hike this year, he also indicated that the central bank was in no rush to start cutting interest rates. The market is now pricing in 35 basis points of cuts this year, up from 29 basis points worth of cuts prior to the meeting. This suggests that the market interpreted the lack of change in forward guidance as a lean towards a dovish stance.

Attention will now turn to US jobless claims and challenger job cuts ahead of tomorrow's non-farm payroll report. Weaker data could pull the US dollar lower.

Meanwhile, the euro has managed to recover from last month’s low on an improving economic outlook for the region. Recent data has broadly surprised to the upside. However, the ECB is still expected to cut rates for the first time in June.

The eurozone economic calendar is relatively light today, with just Eurozone manufacturing PMI data with a modest upward revision to 45.7. ECB chief economist Philip Laden Students will speak later today, and his comments will be watched closely for clues about the future path of rates.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD continues to trade in a falling channel. The price has rebounded from 1.06, the April low. However, the recovery has stalled around 1.07. Buyers will need to rise above 1.0750, last week’s high, to extend gains towards 1.08, the 200 SMA, and static resistance.

Should sellers manage to break below 1.07, the next level of support is 1.0650, the weekly low. Below here, 1.06 comes back into focus.

eur/usd forecast chart

USD/JPY steadies after another suspected intervention

  • USD/JPY fell 450 points in a suspected intervention
  • US jobless claims & Job cuts are in focus
  • USD/JPY recovers from 153.15

The Japanese yen is under pressure once again as volatility in the pair continues following another suspected intervention by Japanese authorities.

Traders seem convinced that the wide gap in interest rates between Japan and the US will remain for some time, which is helping the pair recover.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell gave mixed messages yesterday. He downplayed speculation of any further interest rate hikes despite sticky inflation but also added that the central bankers are in no rush to start cutting right.

The Fed's lack of change in forward guidance, which continues to signal it's leaning towards a reduction in borrowing costs at some point this year, was perceived as dovish, pulling the US dollar lower versus its major pairs.

Meanwhile, the minutes from the Bank of Japan's March policy meeting revealed that the central bank will continue to support the economy in order to achieve a domestic demand-driven recovery. However, it's worth noting that there's been much water under the bridge since that meeting in March when the Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years.

Looking ahead, attention will be on US jobless claims and challenger job cuts ahead of tomorrow's all-important US nonfarm payroll report. Weaker jobs data could pull USD/JPY lower.

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

USD/JPY dropped sharply to a low of 153.15, the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart, before recovering higher. However, it failed to retake the rising trendline resistance dating back to April last year.

The price has steadied above 155.00 the 100 SMA, which has guided the price higher over the past two weeks and the static support level.

Sellers supported by the RSI below 50 could look to test 155.00. A break below here would open the door to the 200 SMA and weekly low of 153.15.

Any recovery would need to rise above 156.25 the trendline support and today’s high, to extend gains towards 158.40.

usd/jpy forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR USD USD JPY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
Today 04:23 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
Today 04:02 AM
Another BOJ intervention may have just stole the show from the Fed
Yesterday 10:19 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: US Dollar (DXY) Drops as Powell Feeds the Doves
Yesterday 06:59 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US dollar in focus as attention turns to FOMC and NFP
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls despite AMZN earnings & ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 01:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Federal reserve Eagle
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:57 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 30, 2024 08:15 AM
      united_kingdom_01
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 25, 2024 08:28 AM
        germany_01
        DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 24, 2024 08:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.