FX Handover: Oil Gains Halved, BoJo Dominates First Ballot
- Crude oil spiked 4% after an attack on two ships in the critical Strait of Hormuz, though it pared the gains to under 2% by the end of the day.
- Boris Johnson received 114 votes (out of 314) in the first conservative leadership race ballot, solidifying his status as the prohibitive frontrunner. The field has now been cut down to 7 candidates.
- Silver rallied back toward $15.00 ahead of tonight’s Chinese data dump.
- The Swiss franc was the strongest major currency today, with the Aussie bringing up the rear in relatively quiet trade.
Latest market news
Today 03:30 PM
Today 08:21 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
Yesterday 02:49 AM
February 19, 2024 01:07 PM
February 19, 2024 01:26 AM