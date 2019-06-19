FX Handover Canadian CPI boots CAD ahead of FOMC

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 19, 2019 9:54 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  




Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Yesterday 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:55 PM
ATR indicator: What is the average true range in trading?
Yesterday 02:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:40 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        Research
        USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2023 11:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.