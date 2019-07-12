FX Brief Trump Turns His Ire To Bitcoin

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 12, 2019 1:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX Brief: Trump Turns His Ire To Bitcoin


  • In late night tweets, President Trump took on Bitcoin saying he’s “not a fan” and its value is “based on thin air”. Getting to the specifics, Facebook’s Libra “will have little standing or dependability”, adding they’ll need to seek a new Banking Charter and be subject to “all banking regulation”. Bitcoin initially rose on the tweet but pared gains.
  • US have said they will not blacklist Iran’s Foreign Minister ‘for now’.
  • CHF and AUD are currently the strongest majors, NZD and USD are the weakest.
  • Singapore’s GDP more than missed expectations by crashing -3.4% YoY versus 0.1% expected, fanning fears that Singapore could be headed for a technical recession.
  • A mixed picture among equities with the CS300 leading Chinese indices higher, although the ASX200 and Topix are slightly down for the session.  

Up Next:

  • Chinese trade figures are up within a couple of hours (although times do vary) which could shed further light on the impact of the US-Sino trade war. Exports are expected to fall due to lower global demand. Imports (and proxy for global exports) put AUD and NZD on the radar, as they’re key trader partners with China.
  • European industrial production is expected to drop to -1.6% yoy, which is quite a stretch from -0.4% prior. Perhaps this leaves some wriggle room for an upside surprise (ie not bad as feared) but, given soft data from Germany of late, it could weigh on Euro if it exceeds bearish expectations
  • US producer prices generally take second place to inflation data (which slightly beat expectations yesterday) but expectations are for them to slightly soften, which is plausible given they appear to have topped in December.   

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM
GBP/USD: Thumping Labour election victory? Meh, wake me up for payrolls
Yesterday 11:18 PM
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Yesterday 02:30 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Yesterday 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD: Thumping Labour election victory? Meh, wake me up for payrolls
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:18 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 03:43 AM
      jobs_03
      USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:23 AM
        Research
        USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2024 10:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.