FTSE to 7075 on rising geopolitical risks

FTSE is moving lower in early trade as concerns over the protests in Hong Kong fuel risk off sentiment.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 13, 2019 7:08 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE, along with its global peers, is moving lower in early trade as concerns over the protests in Hong Kong fuel risk off sentiment.

Hong Kong is proving to be a headache for China. What started out as a protest against a bill that would have permitted extradition to China, is morphing into a democracy movement. The overriding fear for the markets is how China will respond. Not only is Hong Kong very visible to Europe, it is also a key financial hub in Asia. It wouldn’t be surprising if China send in the People’s Liberation Army to quash the uprising, but this could have global implications. Whilst the airport has re-opened, anti-government protestors have returned there today. 

Developments in the financial hub of Hong Kong are adding to an already tense geopolitical picture amid ongoing US – Sino trade tensions. Investors are once again pulling out of riskier assets such as equities whilst flows into safer havens are on the rise. Furthermore, blue chip stocks with dealings in Hong Kong, such as HSBC and Standard Chartered remain under pressure as protests move into the 10th week.

Pound traders shrug off impress wage growth data
The pound and its impact on the FTSE was in focus following mixed UK labour data. Unemployment unexpectedly rose to 3.9% whilst wage growth jumped to an 11 year high of 3.9%. Under normal circumstances this level of wage growth would send the pound soaring, given that it creates inflationary pressures. However, higher unemployment has hit a nerve given that the UK economy contracted in Q2 and is starring down the barrel at a no deal Brexit. Wage growth data is proving to be too much of a lagging indicator for pound traders to take to much notice of. As the pound picked up from session lows, the stronger currency dragged the FTSE lower. That said, the pound remains in negative territory.

UK inflation data tomorrow is expected to show a decline to 1.9% yoy. A weak reading could pull the pound lower which could offer some support to the FTSE.  However, should the geopolitical picture deteriorate further, the FTSE could take a step lower.

FTSE levels to watch:
The FTSE continues to consolidate following the steep sell off at the beginning of the month. The FTSE trades below its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart, indicating a strong bearish trend is still intact. A breakthrough support at 7250 could open the doors to a deeper decline to 7075. On the upside a breakout above 7255 could see the FTSE attack resistance at 7305 before targeting 7400.



Related tags: GBP Indices UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.