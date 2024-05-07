GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook

GBPUSD Analysis: Growth indicators soar, inflation stays on course, and eyes are on the upcoming BOE decisions

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 1:26 PM
united_kingdom_03
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBPUSD Analysis: focus remains on further progress for inflation rates versus the potential for early BOE rate cuts
  • GBP Construction PMI is back near 2023 highs
  • GBP GDP is expected to drive out of shallow recession

Contrary to the U.S economic data and Fed rate outlooks, the UK economy strikes a delicate balance between growth and inflation indicators. The BOE’s dovish stand supports the possibility of rate cuts before inflation reaches the 2 percent target, though the option to maintain rates persists.

  • From the perspective of leading economic growth figures, the GBP Construction PMI reported higher expansion metrics today, reaching a reading of 53, the highest since April 2023. This boosts confidence for the upcoming GDP results on Friday, as investors anticipate growth data beyond the shallow recession recorded in the previous two quarters.
  • From the perspective of inflation figures, UK CPI has dipped below the US CPI for the first time since 2022, marking its lowest level in two years, and enhancing the confidence for rate cut policies.

GBPUSD Analysis: Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

GBPUSD Analysis Daily Time frame

From a technical outlook, the bearish reversal of GBPUSD from its March high of 1.2893 has found support on the projected parallel channel bottom of its 6-month uptrend at the low of 1.23. With a climb back up to the mid-channel area, the 1.2635 high exhausted the uptrend with a significant shadow, leaving a question to the following uptrend. Neutral momentum can be interpreted with the relative strength index lying on the 50 level. From a longer-term perspective, a break below the 1.23 low can potentially find support near the 1.2210 and 1.2340 levels. From a positive momentum outlook, a break above the 1.2635 high can find potential resistance near 1.2730 and 1.2880, respectively.

GBPUSD Analysis: 4H Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

GBPUSD Analysis hourly time frame

From a 4-hour standpoint, the relative strength index is at a neutral 50 reading as well. Considering two scenarios, a break below the 1.2530 low can potentially find support near the levels of 1.2470 and 1.24. From the upside, short-term resistance can be found near the latest high of 1.2635, with a potential for the next resistance at 1.27.

Reviewing the standpoint of the British Pound with inflation and interest rate figures, the BOE monetary policy and outlook is awaited with dovish anticipation.

Related tags: GBP BOE Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold and silver analysis: Grey metal poised for fresh breakout
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:57 AM
RBA backs uncertain productivity turnaround to achieve inflation target
Today 05:13 AM
Gold rebound stalls as key market drivers go AWOL
Today 03:18 AM
ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
Yesterday 11:43 PM
AUD/USD rises into RBA, GBP/JPY, gold look set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
By:
Matt Simpson
April 3, 2024 02:49 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 9, 2024 04:00 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 12:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.