FOMC recap Powell doesnt rock the boat key trends intact

With the Fed doing little to rock the proverbial vote, the market’s well-established trends are likely to reassert themselves in the coming days...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 16, 2020 3:22 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FOMC recap: Powell doesn’t rock the boat, key trends intact

As we noted in our FOMC preview report earlier this week, traders were split on what to expect from the central bank, with one subset expecting no immediate changes to policy, another group looking for a change to the maturity profile of asset purchases, and a small contingent even anticipating an outright expansion of the central bank’s quantitative easing program.

As it turns out, the first group was correct. The FOMC opted to leave its interest rates and all of its policies unchanged, though the group did vow to keep its asset purchases “until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals.” Compared to the outright policy changes that (some) traders were expecting today, this vague, nonbinding restatement of an already-enacted policy was a disappointment to doves.

Turning our attention to the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the central bank has seemingly grown more optimistic on the prospects for the US economy. Specifically, the median Fed member made the following changes to his/her economic projections:

  • Raised real GDP forecasts by 0.2% for both 2021 (to 4.2%) and 2022 (to 3.2%)
  • Lowered unemployment rate expectations for 2021 (to 5.0%), 2022 (4.2%), and 2023 (3.7%)
  • Raised core PCE inflation projections for 2021 (1.8%) and 2022 (1.9%)

In other words, US central bankers see the US economy growing more quickly, with fewer unemployed citizens and marginally higher inflation, than they did three months ago. Nonetheless, the central bank’s infamous “dot plot” of interest rate expectations was essentially unchanged, meaning that the median Fed policymaker still expects interest rates to remain at 0.00% through at least 2023.

Combining these takeaways, it’s clear that the Fed has taken its “average inflation targeting” policy to heart; Jerome Powell and company will only remove current stimulus programs and consider raising interest rates once inflation starts to approach, if not meaningfully exceed, the central bank’s 2.0% target.

Market reaction

As anticipated, traders who were positioned for changes to the maturity profile of the Fed’s asset purchases were quick to close their trades once the central bank opted to stand pat. The kneejerk reaction was a 20-pip bounce in the US dollar against its major rivals, a quick 2bps spike in 10-year treasury yields to 0.94%, and a dip in major US indices.

However, as Fed Chairman Powell has taken the stage and indicated that any reduction in bond purchases is still a ways off, these initial moves have started to unwind. Most notably, US indices are now trading higher than they were before the Fed’s statement hit the wires, with all major indices now back in positive territory.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

With the Fed doing little to rock the proverbial vote, the market’s well-established trends (stocks up, dollar down, gold and bitcoin up) are likely to reassert themselves in the coming days, so traders may want to consider fading any short-term counter-trend moves over the next week.


Related tags: FOMC Fed Powell

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    FOMC Instant Reaction: Powell Threads the Needle, Longer Pause in Play?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 29, 2025 07:58 PM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        U.S. Dollar, USD/JPY: Are Yen Carry Unwind Fears Driving the Global Sell-Off?
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 07:42 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.