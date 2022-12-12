FOMC meeting preview: 50bps hike likely, but will the 2023 dots rise above 5%?

While there seems to be a clear consensus that the central bank should slow its pace of rate hikes, the ultimate question for this week’s meeting will revolve around the so-called “terminal rate,” or how high the Fed will have to push interest rates next year before pausing the rate hike cycle.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 12, 2022 8:21 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When is the December Fed meeting?

The Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) will complete its two-day meeting on Wednesday, December 14. The committee will release its monetary policy statement and Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at 2:00pm ET, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference starting 30mins later at 2:30pm ET.

What are traders expecting from the December Fed meeting?

Most traders expect the central bank to downshift to a 50bps interest rate hike this month after four consecutive 75bps rate hikes (and 375bps of increases since March, the most aggressive interest rate hike cycle in four decades):

 wsjfedratehikecycle

 

According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, Fed Funds futures traders are pricing in about 80% odds of a 50bps rate hike, with an outside (~20%) chance of yet another 75bps hike:

 cmefedwatch12122022

 

Source: CME FedWatch

Additionally, the Fed is expected expected to continue to allow up to $60 billion in Treasury securities and $35 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to mature and roll off its balance sheet per month.

FOMC meeting preview

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell seemingly took the element of surprise out of the year’s last monetary policy meeting in his most recent public appearance, noting that, “[i]t makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down,” at a Brookings Institution event on November 30th. Those remarks came a week after the minutes from the Fed’s November meeting showed that a “substantial majority” of Fed officials thought a slowdown in the pace of rate increases would “soon” be appropriate.

While there seems to be a clear consensus that the central bank should slow its pace of rate hikes, the ultimate question for this week’s meeting will revolve around the so-called “terminal rate,” or how high the Fed will have to push interest rates next year before pausing the rate hike cycle.

On that front, the committee’s Summary of Economic Projections, including the infamous “dot plot” of interest rate expectations, will be critical. If the median FOMC member forecasts interest rates rising to 5.25% or higher next year, the market will interpret that as a hawkish development, even if the decision itself merely meets expectations for a 50bps increase. On the other hand, if the median Fed member still projects interest rates to peak below 5.00%, traders will view that as a sign that the tightening cycle is nearly complete, and the US dollar could sell off in a dovish reaction as a result.

The final component of tomorrow’s festivities to watch will, of course, be Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference. As we’ve seen repeatedly in recent months, Powell’s comments tend to soften, if not outright contradict, the market’s initial interpretation of the monetary policy statement, so traders should absolutely tune in (or follow us on twitter for our coverage) to the press conference.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed FOMC Powell Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.