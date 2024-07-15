GBP/USD Analysis: Rally Extends Toward Sterling’s 1-Year High at 1.30

GBP/USD could pull back off 1-year highs at 1.3000 given the 17-year high in speculative long positioning, per the CFTC’s COT report.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 5:21 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Key Points

  • GBP/USD is the strongest major currency pair this week, benefitting from soft US data and stronger-than-expected UK readings.
  • For this week, traders will key in on Wednesday’s UK CPI report, as well as the UK jobs report on Thursday and Friday’s Retail Sales reading
  • GBP/USD could pull back off 1-year highs at 1.3000 given the 17-year high in speculative long positioning, per the CFTC’s COT report.

Helped along by last week’s cooler-than-expected US CPI report, the US dollar is the weakest major currency so far this month.

Indeed, traders believe that the combination of falling inflation and a recent uptick in initial unemployment claims will push the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates more aggressively than traders had anticipated a few months ago (though still well less than expected at the start of the year). According to Bloomberg, traders are pricing in about 50/50 odds that we see three 25bps interest rate cuts from the Fed this year, in September, October, and November.

Against that monetary policy backdrop, the US dollar’s weakness is not particularly surprising.

At the same time, the British pound has been the strongest major currency this week, boosted by a run of better-than-expected UK economic data. Last week’s May GDP reading came in at 0.4% m/m, showing twice as much growth as the 0.2% reading expected by economists. Last month’s retail sales report was similarly stronger than expected.

For this week, traders will key in on Wednesday’s UK CPI report, as well as the UK jobs report on Thursday and Friday’s Retail Sales reading; if these updates confirm the ongoing strength in the UK economy, GBP/USD could build on its already stellar month.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBPUSDDAILYCHART07152024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Speaking of GBP/USD, Cable has rallied in 10 of the last 12 days, taking the pair up to its highest level in nearly a full year. For this week, the key level to watch will be psychological resistance at 1.3000: If that level, which also represents the late July 2023 high, is convincingly broken, GBP/USD could make a run at its 2+ year high near 1.3150 next.

Meanwhile, given the pound’s 17-year high in net speculative long positioning and the overbought RSI, a profit-taking dip off this resistance level would be logical, especially if this week’s UK data disappoints. In that scenario, previous-resistance turned-support near 1.2900 will be the key level to watch.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Inflation Fed Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - July 15, 2024
Today 04:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises with Trump & Fed Powell in focus
Today 01:39 PM
Gold outlook: Metal could hit a new record high
Today 01:30 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:40 AM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Today 11:21 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Netflix ,TSMC, Goldman Sachs
Today 10:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_03
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 11:21 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 11, 2024 11:00 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 11, 2024 02:51 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 10, 2024 08:26 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.