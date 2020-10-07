EURUSD No stimulus yet

Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was halting negotiations with lawmakers on an economic stimulus bill.

October 7, 2020 3:10 AM
Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was halting negotiations with lawmakers on an economic stimulus bill. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !


