Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was halting negotiations with lawmakers on an economic stimulus bill. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !
Latest market news
Yesterday 09:10 PM
Yesterday 04:15 PM
Yesterday 01:07 PM
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Yesterday 08:11 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
Yesterday 04:22 AM
February 16, 2025 11:11 PM