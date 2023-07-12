Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 4:06 PM
106 views
Rocket taking off on a bright day
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Takeaways

  • Combined with Friday’s NFP report, today’s US CPI print suggests the US economy may be downshifting.
  • While a Fed rate hike later this month is still seen as overwhelmingly likely, markets are increasingly convinced that could be the end of the tightening cycle.
  • EUR/USD is trading at a 16-month high above 1.1100, with the next resistance levels to watch at 1.1185 and 1.1270.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis

Coming off Friday’s NFP report, there were some tentative signs that the US economy may be downshifting, a development that could allow the Federal Reserve to finally wind down the aggressive interest rate increase cycle we’ve seen over the last 16 months…but that was just one (slight) miss after more than a year of stronger-than-expected economic reports.

“One data point could be an outlier, but two is a trend” as they say and this morning’s US CPI report sent a jolt of lightning through markets. Consumer prices rose 3.0% y/y in June, a tick below the 3.1% rate expected, whereas the “core” (ex-food and -energy) reading missed expectations by even more at 4.8% y/y vs. 5.0% eyed; on a month-over-month basis, both readings rose 0.2%, but the unrounded figures were 0.18% and 0.16% respectively, suggesting that we weren’t far from a mere 0.1% m/m increase in Core CPI.

While this month’s economic data may be “too little, too late” to deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates later this month (still 92% priced in, per CME FedWatch), the odds of a second 25bps interest rate hike this year have fallen to just 24% from 38% yesterday:

cmefedwatch07122023

Source: CME FedWatch, StoneX

Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily chart

EURusd_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_20230712

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Not surprisingly, the US dollar is the weakest major currency pair on the day, but the move in EUR/USD is especially notable. As we go to press, the world’s most widely-traded currency pair is surging by more than 100 pips to break above 1.1100, its highest level in 16 months!

Looking at the chart, a close near current levels would confirm the breakout and open the door for a continuation toward the March 2022 high at 1.1185, with a break through that resistance zone potentially exposing the 61.8% Fibonacc retracement of the entire 2021-2022 drop at 1.1270.

Meanwhile, a reversal back below 1.1100 by today’s close, though not our base case, would hint at near-term bullish exhaustion and could open the door for a retracement toward previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.10 heading into next week.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD CPI Fed Federal Reserve

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
    EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 13, 2023 04:14 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      July 12, 2023 07:25 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/JPY and USD/CAD continue to slide ahead of US CPI and BOC meeting
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 12, 2023 05:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.