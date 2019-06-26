EURJPY trying to break higher

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 26, 2019 12:36 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

This is a quick note to highlight a potential reversal in the EUR/JPY, which was in the process of forming further bullish price action after it created a large bullish engulfing candle on Friday. At the time of this writing, it was trying to break its short-term bearish trend line and climb above the 21-day exponential moving average. This pair is one to watch because of the upcoming Eurozone data and the G20 meeting, which has the potential to send risk-sensitive assets sharply in one or the other direction. From the Eurozone, we will have German CPI on Thursday, while Eurozone CPI will be published a day later on Friday.

Source: Trading View and City Index

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Oil prices bright spot in becalmed markets
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Market chart
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:14 PM
    jobs_04
    Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:24 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 2, 2023 11:16 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.