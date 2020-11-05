EUR/USD: U.S jobless claims in focus

New jobless claims in the U.S are anticipated to be 745K for the week ended October,31 vs 751K the week before.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, the euro-dollar remains badly oriented after having broken a rising trend line drawn since early August. Prices still trade below their declining 50-day moving average while the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. As long as the 1.880 resistance is not broken, readers may therefore consider further downside. towards 1.1450 and 1.1330 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital