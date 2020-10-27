Election 2020 Final State of the Race and Whats Priced In to Markets

If you expect a close, highly-contested result where neither candidate concedes, there may be more potential for a volatile, downside move in global equity markets and risk-sensitive currencies.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 27, 2020 2:38 PM
Vote being posted in ballot box
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

After one of the longest and most acrimonious campaign seasons in recent memory, the finish line is finally in sight. While we may not get a firm, unassailable answer about who will be the next POTUS on election night, traders are eager to start refocusing on market trends and traditional economic data after being glued to the political rollercoaster for months.

The Current “State of the Race”

So where do we stand with just one week until election night? Not much has changed since our last “State of the Race” report three weeks ago: Former Vice President Joe Biden has a commanding, but not insurmountable, lead over incumbent president Donald Trump. As it stands, Biden leads Trump 51-43 in the RealClearPolitics polling average and 52-43 in the FiveThirtyEight polling average. Based on these polls and other data, election models are suggesting that Biden has high chance of emerging victorious when the votes are totaled up, with FiveThirtyEight giving Biden an 88% chance of winning and The Economist pinning Biden’s odds at 95%(!) as of writing. Punters are a bit more conservative in their assessments, with Joe Biden implied at roughly 61% to be the next US President on PredictIt.

With all the hullaballoo about the high-profile Presidential contest, some readers may overlook the equally important race for control of the Senate. The GOP currently holds a majority with 53 senators but must defend 23 seats this cycle vs. only 12 Democratic seats up for grabs (note that the Vice President casts the deciding vote if there is a 50-50 tie, so the Presidential race will be key for the Senate as well). As it stands, FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats a 74% chance of taking control of the Senate, which combined with a Biden victory, would create a “Blue Wave” scenario where Democrats are able to enact more of their agenda (“Green New Deal”, aggressive fiscal stimulus, tax reform, greater regulation, etc). Once again, punters are more balanced, projecting 60-40 odds of Democrats securing control of the Senate.

What’s “Priced In” to Markets?

As any experienced trader can tell you, markets are always forward-looking; they don’t wait for a news announcement to become official before trading on it. Take the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic shutdowns across the globe as an example. Global stock markets fell by roughly -30% across the globe in late February and early March as it became clear that the we’d see a steep decline in economic activity through the middle of the year. Traders didn’t wait for the July releases of the Q2 GDP reports to confirm that the economy was in the dumps; in fact, by that time, markets were already looking ahead to the potential for an economic recovery in 2021 on the back of unprecedented global monetary/fiscal stimulus and positive early signs toward a vaccine.

Likewise, the polling data and trends we outline above aren’t exactly proprietary information. Traders are already positioning for different scenarios on election night, so if the vote goes mostly “as expected,” market moves may be more subdued than some analysts fear. In fact, some of the recent shifts we’ve seen in polls have prompted traders to price in a LESS chaotic and volatile reaction to the election. Seemingly in response to the rising odds of a “Blue Wave” scenario, the prices on VIX futures for November and December have declined in recent weeks, signaling that traders are expecting less volatility around the election than they were back in August and September.

What does that mean for traders? If you expect a close, highly-contested result where neither candidate concedes, there may be more potential for a volatile, downside move in global equity markets and risk-sensitive currencies. Conversely, a clear landslide election victory could still lead to a “relief rally” in global risk assets as the risk of a contentious legal battle over the results is avoided, though the recent shift in futures prices suggests that traders are increasingly betting on that scenario, so it may not lead to as a big of a move.

Likewise, specific sectors like green energy and marijuana stocks may benefit from a Biden victory, especially if we see a full “Blue Wave.” On the other hand, more traditional energy/coal names and media companies could benefit from another Trump upset. Generally speaking, the market is looking at the same data we are to handicap the results, so any bullish moves in so-called “Biden trades” may be smaller than the potential rallies in “Trump trades” if the incumbent President is able to secure another term, mirroring the drastic unwind of “Clinton Trades” on election night four years ago.

Our proprietary “Trump 30” and “Biden 30” thematic indices, which contain 30 stocks that may benefit the most depending on which candidate wins the election, support this notion (please note that these indices are not be available to trade in all regions). Since mid-August, the Biden index (+0%) is dramatically outperforming the Trump index (-12%), suggesting that traders have grown more pessimistic on Trump’s prospects over the last ten weeks. A surprise Trump victory could lead to a quick reversal in that trend.

Chart analysis comparing Biden 30 Index to Trump 30 index. Published in October 2020.

Source: GAIN Capital

Related tags: Election Biden Trump

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bulls eye the 200-week EMA
Today 06:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Election articles

EURUSD Outlook: French Political Uncertainties vs Fed Rate Cut Bets
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 8, 2024 10:56 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
      united_states_03
      Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 5, 2024 05:23 AM
        Vote being posted in ballot box
        FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 4, 2024 11:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.