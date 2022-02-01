Dovish RBA pledge to remain patient boosts the ASX200

As widely forecast, the RBA elected to keep interest rates on hold this afternoon at 0.1% and ended its $350 billion quantitative easing (QE) bond-buying program.

February 1, 2022 5:45 AM
Australian flag

The decision to end the bond purchase program “follows a review of the actions of other central banks, the functioning of Australia's bond market and the progress towards the goals of full employment and inflation consistent with target.

The bank also noted that “faster-than-expected progress has been made towards the RBA's goals, and further progress is likely.” In line with this, the RBA's central forecast “is for the unemployment rate to fall to below 4 per cent later in the year and to be around 3¾ per cent at the end of 2023.”

In contrast to other central banks who have recently abandoned the inflation is “transitory” narrative, the RBA’s central forecast is for underlying inflation to rise to around 3.25% in coming quarters before “declining to around 2.75% over 2023 as supply side problems are resolved, and consumption patterns normalize.” 

In recent weeks the Australian interest rate market has scrambled to price in interest rate hikes from April on the back of the hawkish Fed shift and expectations the RBA would feel the heat of rising inflation and bring forward its rate hike guidance.

Contrary to this, the RBA has maintained its dovish forward guidance “the Board is prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve.”

In summary, the standoff between the rates market and the RBA is unresolved, with subsequent market data likely to become the catalyst for a rate hike towards the second half of 2022.

Turning now to the ASX200 which had a January to forget closing 6.35% lower on the back of volatility on Wall Street, and as surging inflation prompted traders to price in RBA rate hike lift off by April of this year.

This afternoon's more dovish than expected RBA meeting has bought the index some relief as it closed +34 points at 7006.

However, with Australian equities earnings season picking up a gear next week and expected to bring with it a degree of earnings risk, the volatility episode of January may extend into February

Technically,  the break of critical support at 7310/00 was a bearish development. Since that point, the ASX200 has reached and breached our 7000 downside target. A close back above 7200 is needed to alleviate the downside risks of a missing leg lower.ASX200 Daily chart 1st Feb

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of February 1st, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Reserve Bank of Australia Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.