Dollar index High bearish bets

According to the U.S. CFTC, speculative bearish bets against the Dollar Index have reached the highest level since November 2017.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
Financial Analyst
September 29, 2020 3:12 AM
federal reserve stamp
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
Financial Analyst
Economic Calendar

