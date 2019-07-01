Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 02 Jul

USD may see further bounces except in USD/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2019 12:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Failure bullish breakout



click to enlarge charts

  • Broke below the 1.1340 key short-term support as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). Latest price action has invalidated the push up scenario and also led to a failure bullish breakout from its descending trendline resistance that has capped previous rebound in price action since 10 Jan 2019.
  • Flip to a bearish bias in any bounce below 1.1350 key short-term pivotal resistance (former minor range support from 26/28 Jun & 61.8% retracement of the recent slide from 28 Jun high to 01 Jul 2019 low) for a further potential push down towards the next near-term supports at 1.1225 and 1.1180.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.1350 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest 1.1420 (25 Jun 2019 swing high).

GBP/USD – Further push down in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Continued to inch down lower as expected. Key short-term elements remain unchanged, maintain bearish bias in any bounces below 1.2730 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to retest the 1.2560/2500 major support (also the ascending trendline from Oct 2016 swing low).
  • However, a clearance above 1.2730 negates the bearish tone for a retest on the recent range resistance of 1.2790. Only an hourly close above 1.2790 validates an extended corrective rebound scenario towards the next resistance at 1.2915 (also the descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019 high).

USD/JPY – At key resistance for potential bearish reversal


click to enlarge chart

  • Pushed up as expected and it had almost reached the upside target/resistance of 108.70 as per highlighted in our previous report (printed a high of 108.53 on 01 Jul 2019).
  • The pair is now hovering right below the former primary ascending range support from Jun 2016 low now acting as a pull-back resistance at 108.90 which confluences with a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster.
  • Short-term momentum has also turned negative as indicated by the 1-hour RSI oscillator. Flip to a bearish bias below 108.90 key pivotal resistance and a break below 108.10 reinforces the start of another potential impulsive downleg to target 107.55 and 106.80.
  • However, a clearance with a daily close above 108.90 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 109.90.

AUD/USD – Bearish elements sighted right at key resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • Staged the residual push up as expected and almost hit the upside target/resistance at 0.7050 as per highlighted in our previous report (printed a high of 0.7035 on 01 Jul 2019).
  • The pair has ended yesterday, 01 Jul U.S. session with a daily “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick pattern right below the 0.7040 key medium-term resistance. Flip to a bearish bias in any bounces below 0.7040 pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to target the next near-term supports at 0.6900 and even 0.6830/6810 next.
  • However, a clearance with a daily close above 0.7040 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 0.7125 in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: USD Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.