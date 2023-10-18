China A50, USD/CNH: Turning point as economic recovery gathers pace?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:06 AM
china_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • China’s data dump handily beat expectations in September
  • Weakness for Chinese markets such as A50 and USD/CNH may be limited given their poor performance in 2023
  • The conflict in Israel and Gaza remains the primary focus for markets

Activity levels in China’s economy look to be slowly picking up, providing momentary relief for cyclical assets amidst a deteriorating macro backdrop due to events in Gaza overnight. While the latter will likely dictate the broader direction for markets near-term, given how poorly Chinese markets such as USD/CNH and the A50 have fared this year, downside risks appear limited relative to those in markets which have not adjusted by the same margin,

China’s ‘data dump’ beats in September

The ‘data dump’, the nickname for China’s monthly industrial output, retail sales, unemployment and fixed asset investment reports which are released simultaneously on the same day, beat expectations in September, adding to an improvement in recent PMI surveys and ongoing strength in Chinese commodity demand.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said industrial production increased 4.5% in September relative to a year earlier, accelerating from 3.9% in August. The result was two-tenths ahead of the median economist forecast offered to Reuters. Retail sales strengthened over the same period, accelerating from 4.6% to 5.5%, topping the 4.9% pace expected.

Urban fixed asset investment was the only disappointment, lifting 3.1% in the first nine months of the year relative to the same period in 2023, down a tenth on August and a slight miss on expectations. Of note, the miss continues to reflect weakness in private investment which fell 0.6% from a year earlier. In contrast, infrastructure investment – primarily reflecting public sector capex, rose 6.2% over the same period.

GDP growth accelerates

China’s backwards-looking Q3 GDP figure also impressed, although the result was largely reflective of a 0.3 percentage point downward revision to the Q2 estimate. The NBS said the economy expanded 1.3% between July to September, stronger than the 1% pace expected. On a year-on-year basis, GDP lifted 4.9%, up 0.5 percentage points relative to consensus.

Cyclical markets such as AUD/USD, ASX 200 and crude are trading higher on the details of the data dump, although the latter largely reflects heightened tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict along with a sizeable draw in US crude oil inventories, according to the latest API report released late Tuesday.

USD/CNH, China A50 market reaction

For Chinese markets, the reaction so far has been mixed with USD/CNH moving lower, stopping abruptly at long-running downtrend support located just below 7.3100. Should it break, the next levels to watch include 7.3050 and 7.2700, with minor support scattered in between. On the topside, moves above 7.3300 have proven to be unsuccessful of late.

usdcnh Oct 18

For the A50, an initial break above 12200 resistance was reversed just as quickly, although the index is now back testing the resolve of sellers above this level. However, the bearish hourly hammer suggests bears remain in control for now. On the topside, resistance is seen at 12285 and around 12320, the intersection of downtrend resistance and former uptrend support. Below, the index has attracted bids on probes below 12120 with further support located just above 12000.

a50 oct 18

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/CNH A50 China FX

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:34 AM
EUR/USD probes resistance ahead of CPI, Fed speakers: European open – 18/10/2023
Today 04:49 AM
AUD/USD: Monthly indicators in China’s ‘data dump’ to dictate direction
Yesterday 11:58 PM
WTI crude oil, GBP/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 18/10/2023
Yesterday 09:42 PM
Russell 2000 small cap rally extended, bullish signal
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 04:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CNH articles

china_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
China A50, USD/CNH: Weakening trend in focus ahead of key economic data
By:
David Scutt
October 9, 2023 05:02 AM
    united_states_02
    Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 29, 2023 01:48 AM
      USA flag
      USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CNH: Fading intervention that fails fundamentals
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 26, 2023 12:39 AM
        china_03
        USD/CNH, AUD/JPY: China ‘data dump’ relieves pressure on yuan, Australian dollar
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 15, 2023 02:42 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.