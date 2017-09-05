Chart of the day NZDUSD further potential downside towards major support zone

Short-term technical outlook on NZD/USD









Key technical elements

The longer-term (major degree) uptrend in place since 24 August 2015 low of 0.6196 remains intact. The current medium-term decline from 05 July 2017 high of 0.7558 is coming close to a major support zone of 0.7080/50 (see daily chart).

The aforementioned major support zone of 0.7080/50 is defined by the pull-back support of a former range resistance from 07 September 2016 high, former swing high areas of 21 March/19 April 2017, the lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & hourly charts)

The daily RSI oscillator continues to inch down from its corresponding resistances below the 50% level without any bullish divergence signal. In addition, it still has not reached an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

In the short-term, the NZD/USD has traced out a bearish continuation chart configuration called “pennant” in place since its minor swing low of 31 August 2017 (see hourly chart).

The key short-term resistance now stands at 0.7200 which is defined by the upper limit of the aforementioned “pennant” and the former minor swing low area of 24/25 August 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7200

Supports: 0.7150 & 0.7080/7050

Next resistance: 0.7240

Conclusion

The on-going short-term downtrend in place since 29 August 2017 minor swing high remains intact for the NZD/USD. As long as the 0.7200 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 0.7150 (lower limit of the “pennant”, the NZD/USD may see a further downleg to target the major support zone of 0.7080/50.

On the other hand, a clearance above 0.7200 should negate the bearish tone to see a corrective up move to test the next resistance at 0.7240 (the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 27 July 2017 high).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



