Chart of the day EURGBP showing signs of potential short term recovery

The recent slide seen in EUR/GBP has stabilised ahead of UK retail sales & FOMC

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 20, 2017 1:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP



Key technical elements

  • The recent 5.5% plunge from its 29 August 2017 high of 0.9306 has managed to stall at its key medium-term support of 0.8770 (former swing high areas of Feb/Jul 2013, the lower boundary of a primary degree ascending channel in place since Nov 2015 low & close to the 23.6% of the primary degree up move from Jul 2015 low to Aug 2017 high of 0.9306) (see weekly chart).
  • The weekly RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from its corresponding support at the 46% level. In addition, the short-term RSI (hourly) oscillator has also rebounded from a pull-back support at the 50% level and still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level at 77%. These observations suggest the medium to short-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The key short-term support rests at 0.8845 which is defined by the minor congest swing low areas of 19 September 2017 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 15 September 2016 low of 0.8773.
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at the 0.8970/80 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of a minor ascending channel in place since 15 September 2017 low, the former minor swing low areas of 12/14 September 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 0.8845

Resistances: 0.8900 & 0.8970/80

Next support: 0.8770

Conclusion

The recent steep decline seen in the EUR/GBP has started to stabilise and it may see at least s potential short-term recovery at this juncture. As long as the 0.8845 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above the intermediate resistance of 0.8900, the EUR/GBP is likely to shape a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 0.8970/80.

However, failure to hold above 0.8845 should negate the bullish tone to trigger a slide to retest last Friday, 15 September swing low area at 0.8770.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.