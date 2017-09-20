Chart of the day EURGBP showing signs of potential short term recovery

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP









Key technical elements

The recent 5.5% plunge from its 29 August 2017 high of 0.9306 has managed to stall at its key medium-term support of 0.8770 (former swing high areas of Feb/Jul 2013, the lower boundary of a primary degree ascending channel in place since Nov 2015 low & close to the 23.6% of the primary degree up move from Jul 2015 low to Aug 2017 high of 0.9306) (see weekly chart).

The weekly RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from its corresponding support at the 46% level. In addition, the short-term RSI (hourly) oscillator has also rebounded from a pull-back support at the 50% level and still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level at 77%. These observations suggest the medium to short-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

The key short-term support rests at 0.8845 which is defined by the minor congest swing low areas of 19 September 2017 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 15 September 2016 low of 0.8773.

The significant short-term resistance stands at the 0.8970/80 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of a minor ascending channel in place since 15 September 2017 low, the former minor swing low areas of 12/14 September 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 0.8845

Resistances: 0.8900 & 0.8970/80

Next support: 0.8770

Conclusion

The recent steep decline seen in the EUR/GBP has started to stabilise and it may see at least s potential short-term recovery at this juncture. As long as the 0.8845 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above the intermediate resistance of 0.8900, the EUR/GBP is likely to shape a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 0.8970/80.

However, failure to hold above 0.8845 should negate the bullish tone to trigger a slide to retest last Friday, 15 September swing low area at 0.8770.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



