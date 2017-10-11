Chart of the day Bullish exhaustion in USDJPY

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2017 1:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY



Key technical elements

  • The recent short-term uptrend from 08 September 2017 low of 107.29 has shown signs of bullish exhaustion. Firstly, it has rallied and came close to the upper limit of a medium-term descending range configuration in place since 10 March 2017 high. In addition, it has formed a bearish daily “Shooting Star” candlestick after post NFP on last Friday, 06 October (see daily).
  • In the shorter time frame (1 hour), it has traced out a minor bearish “Double Top” configuration in place since 29 September 2016 low and staged a bearish breakdown in yesterday’s (10 Oct) U.S. session. In today (11 Oct) Asian session, it has staged a recovery from yesterday’s low of 111.96 but the rebound stalled right below the pull-back resistance of the aforementioned “Double Top” former neckline support at 112.70 (see hourly chart)
  • In conjunction with the recent rebound from the 111.96 low, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The next significant short-term support rest at 111.50 (minor swing low area of 26 September 2017, the lower boundary of the minor descending channel from 06 Oct 2017 high & the potential exit target of the “Double Top” bearish breakdown).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 112.47

Pivot (key resistance): 112.70

Support: 111.50

Next resistance: 113.60

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 112.70 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the USD/JPY may see a further potential push down to target the near-term support at 111.50 in the first step within a medium-term range configuration.

On the other hand, a clearance above 112.70 shall invalidate the short-term bearish scenario to open up scope for a further potential up move towards the next resistance at 113.60 (upper limit of the medium-term range configuration from 10 Mar 2017 high).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.