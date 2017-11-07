Chart of the day Mean reversion decline remains intact for AUDJPY as RBA looms

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2017 12:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY



Key technical elements

  • Since hitting its year to date of 90.30 printed on 21 September 2017, the AUD/JPY cross pair has declined by around 4% to a low of 86.67 seen on 31 Oct 2017. The recent weakness see in the AUD/JPY has been reinforced by a wider expectation in monetary policy divergences between Fed and RBA where the former is deemed to be more hawkish than the latter due to recent weakness seen in key Australian economic data; retail sales and inflation.
  • Despite the aforementioned decline of 4%, the medium-term primary uptrend remains intact for the AUD/JPY as it continues to trade above its medium-term ascending trendline from 24 June 2017. In the longer-term (multi-months to years), it is still involving within a major “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since October 2008 low (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has flashed a prior bearish divergence signal at its overbought region and shows room further potential downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level of 22%. These observations suggest that the current decline (mean reversion) from 21 September 2017 high still has downside momentum to allow it to shape another potential downleg in price action.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at the 88.10/40 zone which is defined by the pull-back resistance of a former ascending trendline from 11 August 2017 low, the upper boundary of a minor descending channel in place since 21 September 2017 high and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 23 October 2017 high to 31 October 2017 low (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key short-term support rests at the 86.00/85.85 zone which is defined by the medium-term swing low areas of 10/28 August 2017, the medium-term ascending trendline from 24 June 2016 low, the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 1 hour charts).
  • The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator continues to hover above the overbought zone as RBA looms and still has some room left before it reaches at extreme overbought level of 95%. This observation suggests a potential residual push up towards its intermediate resistance of 87.85.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 87.85

Pivot (key resistance): 88.10/40

Supports: 86.72 & 86.00/85.85

Next resistance: 89.08 & 90.23

Conclusion

The current on-going mean reversion decline of AUD/JPY remains intact but the pair may see a further potential push up in place since yesterday (06 Nov) European session low towards the 87.85 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the short-term pivotal resistance of 88.10/40 before another potential short-term bearish impulsive downleg materialises to retest the 86.72 intermediate support (swing low area of 31 Oct 2017 & 04/09 Sept 2017 before targeting the key medium-term support at 86.00/85.85.

On the other hand, a clearance above 88.40 shall invalidate the bearish scenario to see a continuation of the corrective push up towards the 89.08 medium-term resistance.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.