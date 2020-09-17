﻿

BoE to keep monetary policy unchanged

The Bank of England is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged (benchmark rate at 0.10%).

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2020 2:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BoE to keep monetary policy unchanged

Yesterday, official data showed that U.K. CPI grew 0.2% on year in August, more than flat expected. Later today, the Bank of England is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged (benchmark rate at 0.10% in sight). Quantitative Easing purchases are expected at 745 billion pounds.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD has broken below a rising trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3255. The nearest support would be set at previous overlap at 1.2750 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.2490 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
Today 02:03 AM
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:09 PM
US dollar stumble a tremor before the true FX earthquake hits
Yesterday 11:01 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Tesla earnings
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Gold analysis: Can metal start rising again now?
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:09 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 23, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:00 PM
      gpbusd_01
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD forecast: Here’s why the US dollar rally has stalled
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:19 AM
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hits 2024 Lows, Traders Continue to Sell Rallies
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 22, 2024 04:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.