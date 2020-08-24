Better than expected US data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 24, 2020 3:25 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Better than expected U.S. data

The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (preliminary reading) spiked to 53.6 in August (better than 52.0 expected), and the Services PMI jumped to 54.8 (vs 51.0 expected). Also, Existing Home Sales surged to an annualized rate of 5.86 million units in July (vs 5.41 million expected). Later today, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will post July National Activity Index (3.7 expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index is trading within a bearish channel, capped by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness as long as 94.80 is not broken to the upside. The nearest support would be set at previous overlap at 91.00. A second one would be set at horizontal support at 89.20.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
StoneX Bullion Report Launched
Today 01:46 PM
PSAR explained: Trading with the Parabolic SAR
Today 01:15 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
Today 09:09 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable faces key test from both sides of the pond – BoE Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 1st August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 31, 2023 10:55 PM
        Downtrend arrow
        EUR/USD outlook: Could dollar resume higher?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 31, 2023 11:28 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.